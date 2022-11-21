CB West, Central Catholic, Executive Education and Parkland all will be playing beyond Thanksgiving following big wins last weekend in the postseason. As a result, they are the biggest movers in the Big Ticket Top 25 poll.

CB West defeated Perkiomen Valley to advance to the District 1 Class 6A final. Parkland defeated Freedom for the second time this season to capture a District 11 Class 6A crown.

Central Catholic and Executive Education each won first round PIAA games in Class 4A and 2A, respectively.

Big Schools Top 15

Updated: November 21, 2022

1EXETER12-01
2UPPER DUBLIN13-02
3PARKLAND9-48
4CB WEST9-47
5PERK VALLEY11-23
6FREEDOM10-34
7EMMAUS10-25
8DOWNINGTOWN EAST9-46
9WILSON WL8-39
10COATESVILLE8-210
11DOWNINGTOWN WEST9-211
12NAZARETH9-212
13NORTHAMPTON11-113
14PHILLIPSBURG10-114
15PENNSBURY9-215

Small Schools Top 10

1WYOMISSING11-01
2NORTHERN LEHIGH12-13
3NORTHWESTERN11-24
4CENTRAL CATHOLIC8-57
5EXECUTIVE EDUCATION8-38
6NOTRE DAME GP9-35
7NORTH SCHUYLKILL10-32
8POPE JOHN PAUL II10-26
9TWIN VALLEY7-59
10HAMBURG9-310