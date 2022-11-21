CB West, Central Catholic, Executive Education and Parkland all will be playing beyond Thanksgiving following big wins last weekend in the postseason. As a result, they are the biggest movers in the Big Ticket Top 25 poll.
CB West defeated Perkiomen Valley to advance to the District 1 Class 6A final. Parkland defeated Freedom for the second time this season to capture a District 11 Class 6A crown.
Central Catholic and Executive Education each won first round PIAA games in Class 4A and 2A, respectively.
Big Schools Top 15
Updated: November 21, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|EXETER
|12-0
|1
|2
|UPPER DUBLIN
|13-0
|2
|3
|PARKLAND
|9-4
|8
|4
|CB WEST
|9-4
|7
|5
|PERK VALLEY
|11-2
|3
|6
|FREEDOM
|10-3
|4
|7
|EMMAUS
|10-2
|5
|8
|DOWNINGTOWN EAST
|9-4
|6
|9
|WILSON WL
|8-3
|9
|10
|COATESVILLE
|8-2
|10
|11
|DOWNINGTOWN WEST
|9-2
|11
|12
|NAZARETH
|9-2
|12
|13
|NORTHAMPTON
|11-1
|13
|14
|PHILLIPSBURG
|10-1
|14
|15
|PENNSBURY
|9-2
|15
Small Schools Top 10
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|WYOMISSING
|11-0
|1
|2
|NORTHERN LEHIGH
|12-1
|3
|3
|NORTHWESTERN
|11-2
|4
|4
|CENTRAL CATHOLIC
|8-5
|7
|5
|EXECUTIVE EDUCATION
|8-3
|8
|6
|NOTRE DAME GP
|9-3
|5
|7
|NORTH SCHUYLKILL
|10-3
|2
|8
|POPE JOHN PAUL II
|10-2
|6
|9
|TWIN VALLEY
|7-5
|9
|10
|HAMBURG
|9-3
|10