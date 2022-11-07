Quite a shakeup near the top of the Big Ticket Top 25 Big School poll as Coatesville and Nazareth dropped down the rankings following Class 6A district losses on Friday night.
As a result, Exeter moves in to the top spot while Downingtown West (6) and Freedom (11) both move up three positions.
Not nearly as much movement among the small schools, although Catasauqua replaces Palisades in the top 10 and Palmerton also moves in at No. 8.
Big Schools Top 15
Updated: November 6, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|EXETER
|10-0
|2
|2
|UPPER DUBLIN
|11-0
|4
|3
|EMMAUS
|10-1
|5
|4
|NORTHAMPTON
|11-0
|6
|5
|PERK VALLEY
|10-1
|7
|6
|DOWNINGTOWN WEST
|9-1
|9
|7
|WILSON WL
|8-2
|8
|8
|FREEDOM
|9-2
|11
|9
|COATESVILLE
|8-2
|1
|10
|NAZARETH
|9-2
|3
|11
|PHILLIPSBURG
|10-0
|12
|12
|DOWNINGTOWN EAST
|8-3
|13
|13
|SPRING-FORD
|8-3
|14
|14
|SOUDERTON
|9-2
|NR
|15
|PENNSBURY
|9-2
|10
Small Schools Top 10
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|WYOMISSING
|10-0
|1
|2
|POPE JOHN PAUL II
|10-1
|2
|3
|NORTHERN LEHIGH
|10-1
|3
|4
|NOTRE DAME GP
|9-2
|4
|5
|NORTH SCHUYLKILL
|9-2
|5
|6
|NORTHWESTERN
|9-2
|6
|7
|HAMBURG
|9-2
|7
|8
|PALMERTON
|7-4
|NR
|9
|CATASAUQUA
|7-4
|NR
|10
|TWIN VALLEY
|6-4
|10