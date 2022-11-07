Quite a shakeup near the top of the Big Ticket Top 25 Big School poll as Coatesville and Nazareth dropped down the rankings following Class 6A district losses on Friday night.

As a result, Exeter moves in to the top spot while Downingtown West (6) and Freedom (11) both move up three positions.

Not nearly as much movement among the small schools, although Catasauqua replaces Palisades in the top 10 and Palmerton also moves in at No. 8.

Big Schools Top 15

Updated: November 6, 2022

1EXETER10-02
2UPPER DUBLIN11-04
3EMMAUS10-15
4NORTHAMPTON11-06
5PERK VALLEY10-17
6DOWNINGTOWN WEST9-19
7WILSON WL8-28
8FREEDOM9-211
9COATESVILLE8-21
10NAZARETH9-23
11PHILLIPSBURG10-012
12DOWNINGTOWN EAST8-313
13SPRING-FORD8-314
14SOUDERTON9-2NR
15PENNSBURY9-210

Small Schools Top 10

1WYOMISSING10-01
2POPE JOHN PAUL II10-12
3NORTHERN LEHIGH10-13
4NOTRE DAME GP9-24
5NORTH SCHUYLKILL9-25
6NORTHWESTERN9-26
7HAMBURG9-27
8PALMERTON7-4NR
9CATASAUQUA7-4NR
10TWIN VALLEY6-410