Bangor and Nazareth both moved up in the latest Big Ticket Top 25 poll following big wins on Friday. The Blue Eagles switched places in the Big School rankings with previous No. 3 Emmaus after handing the Green Hornets their first loss of the season.
The Slaters move up four spots in the Small School rankings to No. 6 after knocking off previous No. 4 Northwestern by a 27-21 score.
So. Lehigh and Palisades make their first appearance as the latest poll results are announced.
Big Schools Top 15
Updated: October 17, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|COATESVILLE
|7-0
|1
|2
|EXETER
|8-0
|2
|3
|NAZARETH
|7-1
|5
|4
|UPPER DUBLIN
|8-0
|4
|5
|EMMAUS
|7-1
|3
|6
|NORTHAMPTON
|8-0
|6
|7
|DOWNINGTOWN EAST
|7-1
|7
|8
|PERK VALLEY
|7-1
|8
|9
|WILSON
|6-2
|9
|10
|DOWNINGTON WEST
|6-1
|10
|11
|PENNSBURY
|7-1
|11
|12
|FREEDOM
|6-2
|12
|13
|PHILLIPSBURG
|7-0
|13
|14
|SOUDERTON
|7-1
|15
|15
|SO. LEHIGH
|7-1
|NR
Small Schools Top 10
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|WYOMISSING
|8-0
|1
|2
|POPE JOHN PAUL II
|8-0
|2
|3
|NORTHERN LEHIGH
|7-1
|5
|4
|NOTRE DAME GP
|6-2
|6
|5
|NORTH SCHUYLKILL
|6-2
|7
|6
|BANGOR
|6-2
|10
|7
|NORTHWESTERN
|6-2
|4
|8
|SCHUYLKILL
|6-2
|9
|9
|HAMBURG
|6-2
|8
|10
|PALISADES
|6-2
|NR