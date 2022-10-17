Bangor and Nazareth both moved up in the latest Big Ticket Top 25 poll following big wins on Friday. The Blue Eagles switched places in the Big School rankings with previous No. 3 Emmaus after handing the Green Hornets their first loss of the season.

The Slaters move up four spots in the Small School rankings to No. 6 after knocking off previous No. 4 Northwestern by a 27-21 score.

So. Lehigh and Palisades make their first appearance as the latest poll results are announced.

Big Schools Top 15

Updated: October 17, 2022

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1COATESVILLE7-01
2EXETER8-02
3NAZARETH7-15
4UPPER DUBLIN8-04
5EMMAUS7-13
6NORTHAMPTON8-06
7DOWNINGTOWN EAST7-17
8PERK VALLEY7-18
9WILSON6-29
10DOWNINGTON WEST6-110
11PENNSBURY7-111
12FREEDOM6-212
13PHILLIPSBURG7-013
14SOUDERTON7-115
15SO. LEHIGH7-1NR

Small Schools Top 10

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1WYOMISSING8-01
2POPE JOHN PAUL II8-02
3NORTHERN LEHIGH7-15
4NOTRE DAME GP6-26
5NORTH SCHUYLKILL6-27
6BANGOR6-210
7NORTHWESTERN6-24
8SCHUYLKILL6-29
9HAMBURG6-28
10PALISADES6-2NR