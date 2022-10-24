Parkland, riding a four-game winning streak, makes a triumphant return to the Big Ticket Top 25 poll after back-to-back September losses had the Trojans on the outside looking in.
Much remains the same in the rankings, with one asterisk. Coatesville, the top team in the Big School poll, has not lost a game on the field. However, the Red Raiders were given a forfeit loss for the September 30 game against West Chester Rustin after it was determined they used an ineligible player.
Coatesville was not penalized in the Big Ticket poll but the Red Raiders will fall in the District 1 6A seeding as a result.
Big Schools Top 15
Updated: October 24, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|COATESVILLE
|7-1
|1
|2
|EXETER
|9-0
|2
|3
|NAZARETH
|8-1
|3
|4
|UPPER DUBLIN
|9-0
|4
|5
|EMMAUS
|8-1
|5
|6
|NORTHAMPTON
|9-0
|6
|7
|PERK VALLEY
|8-1
|8
|8
|WILSON WL
|7-2
|9
|9
|DOWNINGTOWN WEST
|7-1
|10
|10
|DOWNINGTON EAST
|7-2
|7
|11
|PENNSBURY
|8-1
|11
|12
|FREEDOM
|7-2
|12
|13
|PHILLIPSBURG
|8-0
|13
|14
|SO. LEHIGH
|8-1
|15
|15
|PARKLAND
|6-3
|NR
Small Schools Top 10
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|WYOMISSING
|9-0
|1
|2
|POPE JOHN PAUL II
|9-0
|2
|3
|NORTHERN LEHIGH
|8-1
|3
|4
|NOTRE DAME GP
|7-2
|4
|5
|NORTH SCHUYLKILL
|7-2
|5
|6
|NORTHWESTERN
|7-2
|7
|7
|HAMBURG
|7-2
|9
|8
|PALISADES
|7-2
|10
|9
|BANGOR
|6-3
|6
|10
|SCHULYKILL VALLEY
|6-3
|8