Parkland, riding a four-game winning streak, makes a triumphant return to the Big Ticket Top 25 poll after back-to-back September losses had the Trojans on the outside looking in.

Much remains the same in the rankings, with one asterisk. Coatesville, the top team in the Big School poll, has not lost a game on the field. However, the Red Raiders were given a forfeit loss for the September 30 game against West Chester Rustin after it was determined they used an ineligible player.

Coatesville was not penalized in the Big Ticket poll but the Red Raiders will fall in the District 1 6A seeding as a result.

Big Schools Top 15

Updated: October 24, 2022

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1COATESVILLE7-11
2EXETER9-02
3NAZARETH8-13
4UPPER DUBLIN9-04
5EMMAUS8-15
6NORTHAMPTON9-06
7PERK VALLEY8-18
8WILSON WL7-29
9DOWNINGTOWN WEST7-110
10DOWNINGTON EAST7-27
11PENNSBURY8-111
12FREEDOM7-212
13PHILLIPSBURG8-013
14SO. LEHIGH8-115
15PARKLAND6-3NR

Small Schools Top 10

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1WYOMISSING9-01
2POPE JOHN PAUL II9-02
3NORTHERN LEHIGH8-13
4NOTRE DAME GP7-24
5NORTH SCHUYLKILL7-25
6NORTHWESTERN7-27
7HAMBURG7-29
8PALISADES7-210
9BANGOR6-36
10SCHULYKILL VALLEY6-38