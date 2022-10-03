Notre Dame Green Pond and Pennsbury were the big movers in Week Six of the Big Ticket Top 25 poll, as both programs move up after knocking off higher ranked opponents.
The Crusaders defeated North Schuylkill and takes the place of the Spartans as the No. 2 team in the small school rankings. Pennsbury handed CB East its first loss and jumps three spots to No. 11 in the big school poll.
Schuylkill Valley enters the small school rankings at No. 9.
Big Schools Top 15
Updated: October 3, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|COATESVILLE
|6-0
|1
|2
|EXETER
|6-0
|2
|3
|EMMAUS
|6-0
|3
|4
|UPPER DUBLIN
|6-0
|4
|5
|WILSON WL
|5-1
|5
|6
|NAZARETH
|5-1
|6
|7
|NORTHAMPTON
|6-0
|7
|8
|DOWNINGTOWN EAST
|5-1
|8
|9
|PERK VALLEY
|5-1
|10
|10
|DOWNINGTON WEST
|5-1
|11
|11
|PENNSBURY
|5-1
|14
|12
|FREEDOM
|4-2
|12
|13
|PHILLIPSBURG
|5-0
|13
|14
|CB EAST
|5-1
|9
|15
|SOUDERTON
|5-1
|15
Small Schools Top 10
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|WYOMISSING
|6-0
|1
|2
|NOTRE DAME GP
|5-1
|3
|3
|ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC
|4-2
|4
|4
|NORTH SCHUYLKILL
|4-2
|2
|5
|NORTHERN LEHIGH
|5-1
|5
|6
|NORTHWESTERN
|5-1
|6
|7
|POPE JOHN PAUL II
|6-0
|7
|8
|HAMBURG
|5-1
|8
|9
|SCHUYLKILL VALLEY
|4-2
|NR
|10
|BANGOR
|4-2
|10