Notre Dame Green Pond and Pennsbury were the big movers in Week Six of the Big Ticket Top 25 poll, as both programs move up after knocking off higher ranked opponents.

The Crusaders defeated North Schuylkill and takes the place of the Spartans as the No. 2 team in the small school rankings. Pennsbury handed CB East its first loss and jumps three spots to No. 11 in the big school poll.

Schuylkill Valley enters the small school rankings at No. 9. 

Big Schools Top 15

Updated: October 3, 2022

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1COATESVILLE6-01
2EXETER6-02
3EMMAUS6-03
4UPPER DUBLIN6-04
5WILSON WL5-15
6NAZARETH5-16
7NORTHAMPTON6-07
8DOWNINGTOWN EAST5-18
9PERK VALLEY5-110
10DOWNINGTON WEST5-111
11PENNSBURY5-114
12FREEDOM4-212
13PHILLIPSBURG5-013
14CB EAST5-19
15SOUDERTON5-115

Small Schools Top 10

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1WYOMISSING6-01
2NOTRE DAME GP5-13
3ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC4-24
4NORTH SCHUYLKILL4-22
5NORTHERN LEHIGH5-15
6NORTHWESTERN5-16
7POPE JOHN PAUL II6-07
8HAMBURG5-18
9SCHUYLKILL VALLEY4-2NR
10BANGOR4-210