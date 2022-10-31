With the postseason on the horizon, the top teams in the Big Ticket Top 25 poll took care of business during the final week of the regular season which resulted in little movement within the ranks.

Pennsbury, Freedom and Phillipsburg all move up one spot after Downingtown East's narrow loss to rival West in the Big School poll. The Stateliners actually got a jump on the postseason as they won a North 2, Group 5 playoff game over Elizabeth.

Big Schools Top 15

Updated: October 31, 2022

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1COATESVILLE8-11
2EXETER10-02
3NAZARETH9-13
4UPPER DUBLIN10-04
5EMMAUS9-15
6NORTHAMPTON10-06
7PERK VALLEY9-17
8WILSON WL8-28
9DOWNINGTOWN WEST8-19
10PENNSBURY9-111
11FREEDOM8-212
12PHILLIPSBURG9-013
13DOWNINGTOWN EAST7-310
14SPRING-FORD7-3NR
15CB EAST8-2NR

Small Schools Top 10

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1WYOMISSING10-01
2POPE JOHN PAUL II9-12
3NORTHERN LEHIGH9-13
4NOTRE DAME GP8-24
5NORTH SCHUYLKILL8-25
6NORTHWESTERN8-26
7HAMBURG8-27
8PALISADES8-28
9BANGOR7-39
10TWIN VALLEY6-4NR