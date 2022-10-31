With the postseason on the horizon, the top teams in the Big Ticket Top 25 poll took care of business during the final week of the regular season which resulted in little movement within the ranks.
Pennsbury, Freedom and Phillipsburg all move up one spot after Downingtown East's narrow loss to rival West in the Big School poll. The Stateliners actually got a jump on the postseason as they won a North 2, Group 5 playoff game over Elizabeth.
Big Schools Top 15
Updated: October 31, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|COATESVILLE
|8-1
|1
|2
|EXETER
|10-0
|2
|3
|NAZARETH
|9-1
|3
|4
|UPPER DUBLIN
|10-0
|4
|5
|EMMAUS
|9-1
|5
|6
|NORTHAMPTON
|10-0
|6
|7
|PERK VALLEY
|9-1
|7
|8
|WILSON WL
|8-2
|8
|9
|DOWNINGTOWN WEST
|8-1
|9
|10
|PENNSBURY
|9-1
|11
|11
|FREEDOM
|8-2
|12
|12
|PHILLIPSBURG
|9-0
|13
|13
|DOWNINGTOWN EAST
|7-3
|10
|14
|SPRING-FORD
|7-3
|NR
|15
|CB EAST
|8-2
|NR
Small Schools Top 10
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|WYOMISSING
|10-0
|1
|2
|POPE JOHN PAUL II
|9-1
|2
|3
|NORTHERN LEHIGH
|9-1
|3
|4
|NOTRE DAME GP
|8-2
|4
|5
|NORTH SCHUYLKILL
|8-2
|5
|6
|NORTHWESTERN
|8-2
|6
|7
|HAMBURG
|8-2
|7
|8
|PALISADES
|8-2
|8
|9
|BANGOR
|7-3
|9
|10
|TWIN VALLEY
|6-4
|NR