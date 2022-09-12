The latest edition of the Big Ticket Top 25 poll is out and Upper Dublin, fresh off an exciting win over North Penn, moves into the rankings for the first time this season. The Cardinals jump all the way to the No. 5 spot among the Big Schools from the land of the unranked.
Coatesville, Exeter and Emmaus still hold down the top three spots in the Big Schools division and the same is the case for Wyomissing, Central Catholic and Northern Lehigh in the Small Schools.
Congratulations are also in order to Downingtown West and Pope John Paul who move into the rankings in the Big and Small School polls, respectively.
Big Schools Top 15
Updated: September 12, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|COATESVILLE
|3-0
|1
|2
|EXETER
|3-0
|2
|3
|EMMAUS
|3-0
|3
|4
|NAZARETH
|3-0
|5
|5
|UPPER DUBLIN
|3-0
|NR
|6
|WILSON WL
|2-1
|7
|7
|PARKLAND
|2-1
|10
|8
|NORTHAMPTON
|3-0
|8
|9
|PERK VALLEY
|3-0
|9
|10
|DOWNINGTOWN EAST
|2-1
|12
|11
|CB SOUTH
|3-0
|13
|12
|CB EAST
|3-0
|14
|13
|DOWNINGTON WEST
|2-1
|NR
|14
|NORTH PENN
|1-2
|4
|15
|SPRING-FORD
|2-1
|11
Small Schools Top 10
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|WYOMISSING
|3-0
|1
|2
|ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC
|2-1
|2
|3
|NORTHERN LEHIGH
|3-0
|3
|4
|NORTH SCHUYLKILL
|2-1
|4
|5
|NORTHWESTERN
|2-1
|6
|6
|NOTRE DAME GP
|2-1
|7
|7
|EEACS
|3-0
|8
|8
|BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC
|2-1
|5
|9
|HAMBURG
|3-0
|9
|10
|POPE JOHN PAUL
|3-0
|NR