The latest edition of the Big Ticket Top 25 poll is out and Upper Dublin, fresh off an exciting win over North Penn, moves into the rankings for the first time this season. The Cardinals jump all the way to the No. 5 spot among the Big Schools from the land of the unranked.

Coatesville, Exeter and Emmaus still hold down the top three spots in the Big Schools division and the same is the case for Wyomissing, Central Catholic and Northern Lehigh in the Small Schools.

Congratulations are also in order to Downingtown West and Pope John Paul who move into the rankings in the Big and Small School polls, respectively.

Big Schools Top 15

Updated: September 12, 2022

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1COATESVILLE3-01
2EXETER3-02
3EMMAUS3-03
4NAZARETH3-05
5UPPER DUBLIN3-0NR
6WILSON WL2-17
7PARKLAND2-110
8NORTHAMPTON3-08
9PERK VALLEY3-09
10DOWNINGTOWN EAST2-112
11CB SOUTH3-013
12CB EAST3-014
13DOWNINGTON WEST2-1NR
14NORTH PENN1-24
15SPRING-FORD2-111

Small Schools Top 10

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1WYOMISSING3-01
2ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC2-12
3NORTHERN LEHIGH3-03
4NORTH SCHUYLKILL2-14
5NORTHWESTERN2-16
6NOTRE DAME GP2-17
7EEACS3-08
8BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC2-15
9HAMBURG3-09
10POPE JOHN PAUL3-0NR