Parkland defeated Nazareth 31-24 to solidify their spot at the top of the Large School rankings in the latest WFMZ Big Ticket Top 25 poll. Downingtown East moves up two spots to No. 4 after a dominating 37-0 victory over Bishop Shanahan and unbeaten Owen J. Roberts enters the mix after shutting out Lower Merion 21-0.
Not much change in the Small School order as all of the top nine teams held serve with wins last week. Notre Dame GP re-enters at No. 10 and will square off against No. 6 Palmerton on Friday.
Large Schools Top 15
Updated: September 18, 2023
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|PARKLAND
|4-0
|1
|2
|DOWNINGTOWN WEST
|4-0
|2
|3
|CB WEST
|4-0
|4
|4
|DOWNINGTOWN EAST
|4-0
|6
|5
|NAZARETH
|3-1
|3
|6
|COATESVILLE
|3-1
|7
|7
|SOUDERTON
|4-0
|8
|8
|PERK VALLEY
|3-1
|9
|9
|CB SOUTH
|4-0
|10
|10
|PHILLIPSBURG
|3-0
|11
|11
|SPRING-FORD
|3-1
|5
|12
|SOUTHERN LEHIGH
|4-0
|12
|13
|EXETER
|4-0
|13
|14
|OWEN J. ROBERTS
|4-0
|NR
|15
|NORTHAMPTON
|3-1
|NR
Small Schools Top 10
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|WYOMISSING
|4-0
|1
|2
|CENTRAL CATHOLIC
|4-0
|2
|3
|POPE JOHN PAUL II
|4-0
|3
|4
|NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH
|4-0
|4
|5
|BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC
|4-0
|5
|6
|PALMERTON
|4-0
|6
|7
|TWIN VALLEY
|4-0
|7
|8
|BLUE MOUNTAIN
|3-1
|8
|9
|NORTH SCHUYLKILL
|3-1
|9
|10
|NOTRE DAME-GP
|3-1
|NR