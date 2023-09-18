Countdown to the Big Ticket

Parkland defeated Nazareth 31-24 to solidify their spot at the top of the Large School rankings in the latest WFMZ Big Ticket Top 25 poll. Downingtown East moves up two spots to No. 4 after a dominating 37-0 victory over Bishop Shanahan and unbeaten Owen J. Roberts enters the mix after shutting out Lower Merion 21-0.

Not much change in the Small School order as all of the top nine teams held serve with wins last week. Notre Dame GP re-enters at No. 10 and will square off against No. 6 Palmerton on Friday.

Large Schools Top 15

Updated: September 18, 2023

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1PARKLAND4-01
2DOWNINGTOWN WEST4-02
3CB WEST4-04
4DOWNINGTOWN EAST4-06
5NAZARETH3-13
6COATESVILLE3-17
7SOUDERTON4-08
8PERK VALLEY3-19
9CB SOUTH4-010
10PHILLIPSBURG3-011
11SPRING-FORD3-15
12SOUTHERN LEHIGH4-012
13EXETER4-013
14OWEN J. ROBERTS4-0NR
15NORTHAMPTON3-1NR

Small Schools Top 10

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1WYOMISSING4-01
2CENTRAL CATHOLIC4-02
3POPE JOHN PAUL II4-03
4NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH4-04
5BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC4-05
6PALMERTON4-06
7TWIN VALLEY4-07
8BLUE MOUNTAIN3-18
9NORTH SCHUYLKILL3-19
10NOTRE DAME-GP3-1NR

