Through four weeks of scholastic football action, things remain fairly steady near the top of the Big Ticket Top 25 polls. Coatesville, Exeter, and Emmaus solid in the first three spots of the Big School poll. Upper Dublin moves up one position to No. 4, following Nazareth's loss at Freedom on Saturday.

Even more stability in the Small School rankings as the top six positions are all the same from a week ago.  

Two teams making their first appearance of the year are Bangor, who moves in to the No. 10 spot of the Small School Top 10 after a big win at Saucon Valley on Friday. Phillipsburg, fresh off an impressive victory over North Hunterdon, enters at No. 15 in the Big School poll.

Big Schools Top 15

Updated: September 19, 2022

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1COATESVILLE4-01
2EXETER4-02
3EMMAUS4-03
4UPPER DUBLIN4-05
5WILSON WL3-16
6NAZARETH3-14
7NORTHAMPTON4-08
8DOWNINGTOWN EAST3-110
9CB EAST4-012
10PERK VALLEY3-19
11DOWNINGTON WEST3-113
12NORTH PENN2-214
13PARKLAND2-27
14FREEDOM2-2NR
15PHILLIPSBURG3-0NR

Small Schools Top 10

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1WYOMISSING4-01
2ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC3-12
3NORTHERN LEHIGH4-03
4NORTH SCHUYLKILL3-14
5NORTHWESTERN3-15
6NOTRE DAME GP3-16
7BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC3-18
8HAMBURG4-09
9POPE JOHN PAUL II4-010
10BANGOR3-1NR