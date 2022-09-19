Through four weeks of scholastic football action, things remain fairly steady near the top of the Big Ticket Top 25 polls. Coatesville, Exeter, and Emmaus solid in the first three spots of the Big School poll. Upper Dublin moves up one position to No. 4, following Nazareth's loss at Freedom on Saturday.
Even more stability in the Small School rankings as the top six positions are all the same from a week ago.
Two teams making their first appearance of the year are Bangor, who moves in to the No. 10 spot of the Small School Top 10 after a big win at Saucon Valley on Friday. Phillipsburg, fresh off an impressive victory over North Hunterdon, enters at No. 15 in the Big School poll.
Big Schools Top 15
Updated: September 19, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|COATESVILLE
|4-0
|1
|2
|EXETER
|4-0
|2
|3
|EMMAUS
|4-0
|3
|4
|UPPER DUBLIN
|4-0
|5
|5
|WILSON WL
|3-1
|6
|6
|NAZARETH
|3-1
|4
|7
|NORTHAMPTON
|4-0
|8
|8
|DOWNINGTOWN EAST
|3-1
|10
|9
|CB EAST
|4-0
|12
|10
|PERK VALLEY
|3-1
|9
|11
|DOWNINGTON WEST
|3-1
|13
|12
|NORTH PENN
|2-2
|14
|13
|PARKLAND
|2-2
|7
|14
|FREEDOM
|2-2
|NR
|15
|PHILLIPSBURG
|3-0
|NR
Small Schools Top 10
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|WYOMISSING
|4-0
|1
|2
|ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC
|3-1
|2
|3
|NORTHERN LEHIGH
|4-0
|3
|4
|NORTH SCHUYLKILL
|3-1
|4
|5
|NORTHWESTERN
|3-1
|5
|6
|NOTRE DAME GP
|3-1
|6
|7
|BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC
|3-1
|8
|8
|HAMBURG
|4-0
|9
|9
|POPE JOHN PAUL II
|4-0
|10
|10
|BANGOR
|3-1
|NR