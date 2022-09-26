Pennsbury and Souderton join the Big School party as the pair of 4-1 teams enter the rankings at No. 14 and 15, respectively. Not much movement in that poll as the top 11 teams all won and held their position.
Wyomissing remains the head of the class atop the Small School rankings and while the top 10 is the same as a week ago, the order is different. North Schuylkill ascends to No. 2 in the poll off of an impressive win over previously unbeaten Northern Lehigh.
Central Catholic, the former second-ranked team, falls to No. 4 after a loss to Freedom.
Big Schools Top 15
Updated: September 26, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|COATESVILLE
|5-0
|1
|2
|EXETER
|5-0
|2
|3
|EMMAUS
|5-0
|3
|4
|UPPER DUBLIN
|5-0
|4
|5
|WILSON WL
|4-1
|5
|6
|NAZARETH
|4-1
|6
|7
|NORTHAMPTON
|5-0
|7
|8
|DOWNINGTOWN EAST
|4-1
|8
|9
|CB EAST
|5-0
|9
|10
|PERK VALLEY
|4-1
|10
|11
|DOWNINGTON WEST
|4-1
|11
|12
|FREEDOM
|3-2
|14
|13
|PHILLIPSBURG
|4-0
|15
|14
|PENNSBURY
|4-1
|NR
|15
|SOUDERTON
|4-1
|NR
Small Schools Top 10
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|WYOMISSING
|5-0
|1
|2
|NORTH SCHUYLKILL
|4-1
|4
|3
|NOTREDAME GP
|4-1
|6
|4
|ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC
|3-2
|2
|5
|NORTHERN LEHIGH
|4-1
|3
|6
|NORTHWESTERN
|4-1
|5
|7
|POPE JOHN PAUL II
|5-0
|9
|8
|HAMBURG
|5-0
|8
|9
|BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC
|3-2
|7
|10
|BANGOR
|4-1
|10