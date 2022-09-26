Pennsbury and Souderton join the Big School party as the pair of 4-1 teams enter the rankings at No. 14 and 15, respectively. Not much movement in that poll as the top 11 teams all won and held their position.

Wyomissing remains the head of the class atop the Small School rankings and while the top 10 is the same as a week ago, the order is different. North Schuylkill ascends to No. 2 in the poll off of an impressive win over previously unbeaten Northern Lehigh.

Central Catholic, the former second-ranked team, falls to No. 4 after a loss to Freedom.

Big Schools Top 15

Updated: September 26, 2022

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1COATESVILLE5-01
2EXETER5-02
3EMMAUS5-03
4UPPER DUBLIN5-04
5WILSON WL4-15
6NAZARETH4-16
7NORTHAMPTON5-07
8DOWNINGTOWN EAST4-18
9CB EAST5-09
10PERK VALLEY4-110
11DOWNINGTON WEST4-111
12FREEDOM3-214
13PHILLIPSBURG4-015
14PENNSBURY4-1NR
15SOUDERTON4-1NR

Small Schools Top 10

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1WYOMISSING5-01
2NORTH SCHUYLKILL4-14
3NOTREDAME GP4-16
4ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC3-22
5NORTHERN LEHIGH4-13
6NORTHWESTERN4-15
7POPE JOHN PAUL II5-09
8HAMBURG5-08
9BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC3-27
10BANGOR4-110