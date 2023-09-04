An early season shuffle for the Labor Day edition of the WFMZ Big Ticket Top 25 poll - not so much at the top of the rankings, but seven new teams make an appearance.
With the large schools, Southern Lehigh, CB East, Exeter and Quakertown make an entrance at 12 through 15, respectively. Among the small schools, Bethlehem Catholic debuts at No. 5 after an impressive win over Whitehall. Blue Mountain joins at No. 8 followed by Bangor at No. 9.
Large Schools Top 15
Updated: September 4, 2023
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|PARKLAND
|2-0
|1
|2
|COATESVILLE
|2-0
|2
|3
|DOWNINGTOWN WEST
|2-0
|3
|4
|NAZARETH
|2-0
|4
|5
|CB WEST
|2-0
|5
|6
|SPRING-FORD
|2-0
|7
|7
|DOWNINGTOWN EAST
|2-0
|8
|8
|PERKIOMEN VALLEY
|1-1
|6
|9
|SOUDERTON
|2-0
|11
|10
|CB SOUTH
|2-0
|12
|11
|PHILLIPSBURG
|1-0
|15
|12
|SOUTHERN LEHIGH
|2-0
|NR
|13
|CB EAST
|2-0
|NR
|14
|EXETER
|2-0
|NR
|15
|QUAKERTOWN
|1-1
|NR
Small Schools Top 10
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|WYOMISSING
|2-0
|1
|2
|CENTRAL CATHOLIC
|2-0
|2
|3
|POPE JOHN PAUL II
|2-0
|5
|4
|NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH
|2-0
|6
|5
|BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC
|2-0
|NR
|6
|PALMERTON
|2-0
|7
|7
|TWIN VALLEY
|2-0
|10
|8
|BLUE MOUNTAIN
|2-0
|NR
|9
|BANGOR
|2-0
|NR
|10
|NORTH SCHUYLKILL
|1-1
|4