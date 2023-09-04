An early season shuffle for the Labor Day edition of the WFMZ Big Ticket Top 25 poll - not so much at the top of the rankings, but seven new teams make an appearance.

With the large schools, Southern Lehigh, CB East, Exeter and Quakertown make an entrance at 12 through 15, respectively. Among the small schools, Bethlehem Catholic debuts at No. 5 after an impressive win over Whitehall. Blue Mountain joins at No. 8 followed by Bangor at No. 9.

Large Schools Top 15

Updated: September 4, 2023

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1PARKLAND2-01
2COATESVILLE2-02
3DOWNINGTOWN WEST2-03
4NAZARETH2-04
5CB WEST2-05
6SPRING-FORD2-07
7DOWNINGTOWN EAST2-08
8PERKIOMEN VALLEY1-16
9SOUDERTON2-011
10CB SOUTH2-012
11PHILLIPSBURG1-015
12SOUTHERN LEHIGH2-0NR
13CB EAST2-0NR
14EXETER2-0NR
15QUAKERTOWN1-1NR

Small Schools Top 10

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1WYOMISSING2-01
2CENTRAL CATHOLIC2-02
3POPE JOHN PAUL II2-05
4NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH2-06
5BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC2-0NR
6PALMERTON2-07
7TWIN VALLEY2-010
8BLUE MOUNTAIN2-0NR
9BANGOR2-0NR
10NORTH SCHUYLKILL1-14
Countdown to the Big Ticket