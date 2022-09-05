The latest edition of the Big Ticket Top 25 poll is out and there are some new teams moving up or moving in to the picture after two weeks of scholastic football action.

Coatesville, Exeter and Emmaus all hold firm atop the Big Schools division and the same holds true for Wyomissing and Central Catholic in the Small Schools.

The big movers are Nazareth, fresh off a home win over Parkland, moving up to #5 in the Big School rankings and Northern Lehigh climbing to #3 in the Small School list following a victory over Northwestern.

CB East and Souderton, who play each other on Friday, move in to the Big School rankings while Executive Education makes its first appearance in the Small Schools.

Big Schools Top 15

Updated: September 5, 2022

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1COATESVILLE2-01
2EXETER2-02
3EMMAUS2-03
4NORTH PENN1-15
5NAZARETH2-09
6FREEDOM1-16
7WILSON WL1-18
8NORTHAMPTON2-07
9PERK VALLEY2-010
10PARKLAND1-14
11SPRING-FORD2-013
12DOWNINGTOWN EAST1-111
13CB SOUTH2-014
14CB EAST2-0NR
15SOUDERTON2-0NR

Small Schools Top 10

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1WYOMISSING2-01
2ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC1-12
3NORTHERN LEHIGH2-07
4NORTH SCHUYLKILL1-14
5BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC2-08
6NORTHWESTERN1-13
7NOTRE DAME GP1-15
8EEACS2-0NR
9HAMBURG2-09
10PALMERTON2-010