The latest edition of the Big Ticket Top 25 poll is out and there are some new teams moving up or moving in to the picture after two weeks of scholastic football action.
Coatesville, Exeter and Emmaus all hold firm atop the Big Schools division and the same holds true for Wyomissing and Central Catholic in the Small Schools.
The big movers are Nazareth, fresh off a home win over Parkland, moving up to #5 in the Big School rankings and Northern Lehigh climbing to #3 in the Small School list following a victory over Northwestern.
CB East and Souderton, who play each other on Friday, move in to the Big School rankings while Executive Education makes its first appearance in the Small Schools.
Big Schools Top 15
Updated: September 5, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|COATESVILLE
|2-0
|1
|2
|EXETER
|2-0
|2
|3
|EMMAUS
|2-0
|3
|4
|NORTH PENN
|1-1
|5
|5
|NAZARETH
|2-0
|9
|6
|FREEDOM
|1-1
|6
|7
|WILSON WL
|1-1
|8
|8
|NORTHAMPTON
|2-0
|7
|9
|PERK VALLEY
|2-0
|10
|10
|PARKLAND
|1-1
|4
|11
|SPRING-FORD
|2-0
|13
|12
|DOWNINGTOWN EAST
|1-1
|11
|13
|CB SOUTH
|2-0
|14
|14
|CB EAST
|2-0
|NR
|15
|SOUDERTON
|2-0
|NR
Small Schools Top 10
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|WYOMISSING
|2-0
|1
|2
|ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC
|1-1
|2
|3
|NORTHERN LEHIGH
|2-0
|7
|4
|NORTH SCHUYLKILL
|1-1
|4
|5
|BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC
|2-0
|8
|6
|NORTHWESTERN
|1-1
|3
|7
|NOTRE DAME GP
|1-1
|5
|8
|EEACS
|2-0
|NR
|9
|HAMBURG
|2-0
|9
|10
|PALMERTON
|2-0
|10