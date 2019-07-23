Binghamton beats Reading, 3-2

Sports

READING, Pa. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 3-2 on a wet Monday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss dropped the R-Phils to 59-40 overall this year.

The game was scoreless through the first five innings until Binghamton broke through with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Quinn Brodey hit a home run and an RBI single by Patrick Mazeika accounted for the two runs for the visitors.

An RBI double in the eighth frame pushed their lead to 3-0, but the Fightins answered with two runs of their own in the home half of the eighth. Mickey Moniak hit an RBI single to right field and then Alec Bohm followed with a sacrifice fly to make it a one-run game, but that is as close as the Fightins could get.

JoJo Romero suffered the loss for Reading on the mound to drop to 4-4. He pitched six innings and gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits. He struck out seven batters and walked two.

The two teams will play a doubleheader in Baseballtown on Tuesday. The twinbill is slated to begin at 5:15 p.m. The doubleheader is to make up the postponed game on July 17.

