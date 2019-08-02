BREAKING NEWS

Bisons blank IronPigs

LV loses 6-0

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 10:50 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:50 PM EDT

Bisons blank IronPigs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Buffalo Bisons blanked the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6-0 on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park. The loss dropped the team to 52-56 this season.

Following a scoreless first three innings, the Bisons opened up the scoring in the fourth frame with a three-run home run by Michael De La Cruz. In the next inning, Rowdy Tellez of the Bisons smacks a three-run homer of his to make it 6-0.

The IronPigs managed six hits in the loss.

The Pigs visit the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

