ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Buffalo Bisons defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9-3 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park. The loss dropped the Pigs to 37-43 this season.
The Bisons built a 4-0 lead before the Pigs struck and cut the deficit to 4-2. Lehigh Valley then made it 4-3, but Buffalo responded with five unanswered runs the rest of the way to earn the win.
All told, the Bisons finished with 12 hits.
Buffalo starting pitcher Zach Logue earned the win pitched five innings and struck out four batters while allowed the three runs. The IronPigs were 2-7 with runners in scoring position in Saturday's setback.
The two teams are set to play in the series finale on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.