TRENTON, N.J. - The Buffalo Bisons defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 2-1 on Tuesday night as the teams started a six-game set in Trenton this week. With the loss the Pigs dropped to 26-34 this season.
Lehigh Valley struck first when an RBI groundout by Darick Hall in the second inning scored Mickey Moniak. That 1-0 lead lasted until the seventh frame when Buffalo struck for two runs. A pair of RBI doubles gave the Bisons the lead and the eventual victory.
Cam Bedrosian suffered the loss on the mound for the IronPigs.
The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 7 p.m.