NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - After 23 years guiding the Northwestern girls' soccer program, Kelly Bleam is calling it a coaching career. Her two-plus decades as head coach of the Colonial League squad came with plenty of hardware, but she will mostly remember the relationships she forged with her players over the years.
Bleam fondly remembers her former players, the relationships they've built, and seeing them move on in life. She admits they've made a big impact on her life over the years.
Two of her former players she is most proud of coaching are her daughters, Hallie and Lexi.
Bleam finished her career with a 429-81-17 record, 12 Colonial League titles and seven District 11 crowns. She capped off her career with back-to-back league and district gold medals.
Despite stepping down as head coach, Bleam will still teach mathematics at Northwestern and support Tiger athletics.