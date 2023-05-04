QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The PSAC softball tournament taking over Quakertown this week. After opening play with a win on Wednesday, Kutztown got knocked into the consolation round by Bloomsburg on Thursday.
The Huskies held off a late rally by the Golden Bears for the, 5-3 win.
This one getting off to a fast start for the Huskies, former Northampton standout Taylor Krantzley drives in two runs with a shot to center, it's 3-0. In the fourth inning they'd pile more runs on, Alex Iseminger with a line drive RBI to center, it's 5-0.
Seventh inning the Golden Bears would finally break through, a two-out rally which was capped by a Kate Ostaszewski two-run home run to cut the deficit to two. But, those three runs were all the Golden Bears could muster in the comeback effort.