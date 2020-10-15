NAZARETH, Pa. - The Nazareth Blue Eagles welcomed a fellow one-loss team to Andrew S. Leh Stadium on Wednesday, Northampton. Both evenly matched teams held each other to a scoreless tie.
Both goaltenders played exceptionally well for their respective teams in the tie. Early on in the fourth quarter it was Mackenzie Mann with save right on a shot right in front of the goal.
Later in the overtime period it was Northampton's Kadee Schrader with the save and kicking the ball clear to prevent any further shots on goal.