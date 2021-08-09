NAZARETH, Pa. - While 2020 was anything but perfect, Nazareth did go 8-0 last season, and for head coach Tom Falzone and company, they're hoping they can dodge some landmines and stay competitive in 2021.
"It's a great time of year," Nazareth head coach Tom Falzone said. "You know, football's back. The guys are flying around- all the things you couldn’t do in the summertime but, you start doing know during heat ac. You've got shoulder pads on now, so you get a little bit of a pop going on, and you get to do a little more evaluating."
Nazareth lost 17 starters to graduation, but the senior leadership is poised to keep the Blue Eagles flying in the right direction.
"I've been watching these guys since I was a sophomore be leaders, like Ant, Jake Wilson, and last year Joe Cap, Andrew Wells, guys like that, just great role models for these younger guys, and that's the spot I want to fill on this team. I want to show these young guys what high school football is all about," Tyler Rohn, a senior linebacker and running back said.
Like every team in 2020, Nazareth had to overcome a lot of adversity, but having that experience can only help the young Blue Eagles this season.
"I mean you deal with adversity, it only builds character, right? And it only makes you tougher. So, we're doing that again already to start," Falzone said. "You know, we've had some curveballs thrown at us already. We're not using the locker room to start this thing off. You know, the COVID surge is kind of coming back, and we're trying to be extra cautious and careful to get through it again. So, there's still a lot of stuff that we did last year, that we've got to carry over and do again this year."
The 2021 high school football season begins at the end of August.