NAZARETH, Pa. - Two seasons ago the Nazareth Blue Eagles were 3A state champions in wrestling. For the upcoming season, the Blue Eagles are returning several District medalists as well as last seasons sixth ranked wrestler in the state, Drew Clearie, and state runner up DaShawn Farber.
District XI and the EPC are always extremely competitive each season, and the Blue Eagles should find themselves right in the mix. They'll be looking to turn the tide from last year and get back to their state tournament success.