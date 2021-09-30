SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Thursday night lights, Blue Mountain hosting Lehighton to kick off week six. The Eagles knocking off the Indians to get back to .500, with a 35-22 win.
Both teams entering the night coming off multiple loses, a close one early on. The Eagles needing a score to grab the lead after Lehighton went up 6-0.
Blue Mountain would score 21-0 unanswered after the Indians scored first, capping off their run was a pick six to grab the double-digit lead. The Eagles improve to 3-3, Lehighton drops their fourth straight.