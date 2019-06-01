Blue Mountain captures first district softball title

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Blue Mountain defeated Northwestern 5-1 in the District 11 4A softball championship at Parkland High School on Friday afternoon. The title is the first for the Eagles in program history.

Blue Mountain jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the early innings, but the Tigers made it 2-1 in the fourth inning. The Eagles answered with three runs in the fifth frame to secure the win.

The final was a match-up of the top two seeds in the bracket.