CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Blue Mountain knocked off Bethlehem Catholic in the District XI-4A baseball title game, 11-1. The Eagles taking care of business in five innings.
Scoring early and often in this one to end it in a mercy rule, the Eagles plated three in the second inning. Bottom of the third, Colton Leibold would rip a RBI single to center to push the lead ahead, 5-0.
In the fourth, Brady Gustitus would cap off his three RBI day with an RBI line drive to center.
The Golden Hawks lone run would come across in the fifth inning to make it, 11-1 but that's all they could muster. The Eagles shutting down the Golden Hawks after that lone run to capture the programs first District title since 2018-19.