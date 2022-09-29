SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Thursday night lights in the Colonial-Schuylkill League. Blue Mountain and Lehighton hitting the turf, the Blue Eagles coming out on top 34-6.
The Blue Eagles getting back to .500 on the season with the resounding win. They would waste no time in this one getting on the board early. Tyler Miller with a 36-yard run for the touchdown in the first quarter.
Miller would finish the night with 155 yards on the ground.
Third quarter, the Blue Eagles starting to create some separation, Carson Kerstetter with the touchdown reception, two-point conversion is good as well.
A 20-0 lead late, as the Blue Eagles cruise from there, they are now 3-3 on the season.