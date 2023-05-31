PINE GROVE, Pa. - The District XI-4A title game featured the top two teams in the field, Blue Mountain getting the better of Northwestern to bring home the title, 4-3.
The Eagles scoring all four of their runs in the first inning. Maria Freiwald with a bases clearing shot to start the scoring for the Eagles who would add one more, 4-0 through one.
It would take until the sixth inning for the Tigers to get on the board. Ensuing inning, Josey Wehr nearly ties the game but comes up just short and drives in two runs, 4-3. But, the Tigers would fail to bring in Wehr to tie the game up after that.
Blue Mountain brings home the District title.
(Video courtesy: Service Electric / Blue Ridge)