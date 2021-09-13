Blue Mountain and Northern Lehigh won Monday night football games to wrap up the third week of the high school football season. The Eagles defeated Bangor 35-27 and the Bulldogs bested Tamaqua 21-0.
The contest between Northern Lehigh and Tamaqua was called at halftime due to severe storms in the area and a power outage.
The Slaters took a 27-21 lead early in the fourth quarter, but back-to-back touchdowns by the Eagles helped seal the victory for Blue Mountain.
The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and then scored twice more later in the half.
NL improved to 2-1 overall while Tamaqua dropped to 0-3. The Bulldogs are set to host Notre Dame G.P. on Friday night. Blue Mountain moved to 2-1 win the win and is set to visit Pottsville this upcoming week. Bangor dropped to 2-1 with the setback and is scheduled to play Southern Lehigh next.