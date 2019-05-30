Blue Mountain repeats as district champ

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Blue Mountain defeated Whitehall 6-4 on Thursday afternoon to win the District 11 5A baseball championship at Coca-Cola Park. The title is the team's second straight at the district 5A level.

The game pitted the top two seeds in this year's bracket against one another.

The Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first frame and extended it to 6-0 before the Zephyrs plated their first run. Whitehall did close the game in the final two innings, but fell short of completing the comeback.