READING, Pa. - There is a new leader in Berks Catholic basketball wins, Bob Birmingham surpassing his mentor Lloyd Wolf as the all-time wins leader at 627.
Birmingham notching the record breaking win on Thursday night.
The mentor of the current Saints girls basketball coach, Wolf set the previous mark of 626 wins while leading the boys basketball program. For Birmingham, to overcome his mentor means more than just the wins.
Birmingham touching upon Wolf's impact still being felt on the court for both the boys and girls basketball programs.