ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms opened up the 2023 portion of their schedule with a, 3-2 win over Rochester on Friday night. The highlight of the game, Bobby Brink recorded his first professional goal.
Trailing by one going into the final period, the Phantoms would score three goals in a 3:30 span to grab the lead for good. Brinks goal starting the run early on in the final frame.
Tyson Foerster and Jackson Cates netting the other two goals over the brief span for the Phantoms. Cates goal coming at the six minute mark of the third, breaking a 2-2 tie.
Lehigh Valley is right back in action on Saturday at Toronto.