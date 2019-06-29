Sports

Bohm leads R-Phils to 5-4 walk-off win

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 11:54 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:55 PM EDT

Bohm leads R-Phils to 5-4 walk-off win

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils won 5-4 win a walk-off over the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Alec Bohm hit a two-run single in the 10th inning that secured the win in Baseballtown.

The Fightins improved to 6-5 in the second half of the season and 45-33 this year with the dramatic win.

Aaron Brown earned the win on the mound for Reading as he improved to 3-4 this season. David Parkinson started and went a litte over five innings, but did not get a decision in the contest.

The two teams play at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

