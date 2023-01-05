ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Phillies Winter Caravan will be coming to the Lehigh Valley on January, 19th. Two weeks prior to the event, all of the guests in attendance have been announced.
Joining the festivities from the 2022 National League Champions - Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Nick Maton and Dalton Guthrie. Bohm, Maton and Guthrie no strangers to the Lehigh Valley.
Bohm and Marsh having played pivotal roles in the Phillies improbable run to the World Series in 2022.
The 2023 Winter Caravan will take place at ArtsQuest Center at Steelstacks, Thursday, January 19th at 6:30 PM. Tickets are available now at PhilliesWinterCaravan.com, with all proceeds benefitting IronPigs Charities.