PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm was named among the finalists for the National League Rookie of the Year honor on Monday. In addition to Bohm, Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams were also named finalists in the NL.
Bohm was the first round draft pick for the Phillies in 2018. He led all rookies with at least 150 plate appearances in batting average and slugging percentage.
If he were to win the award, Bohm would be the first Phillie to win it in 15 years.