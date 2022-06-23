ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A night after giving up four late runs, Lehigh Valley bounced back with a walk-off win over Norfolk, 7-6.
Jorge Bonifacio providing the heroics for the IronPigs with an RBI single to cap break the 6-6 tie and send the Pigs into the weekend portion of the series up 2-1.
Leading up to that point, the IronPigs gave up an early run and responded right back with a 6-1 lead through two innings of play.
Bonifacio one of two IronPigs batters with two RBIs on the night, Mickey Moniak joining him. Moniak's two coming back way of his third home run in an IronPigs uniform.
The Tides chipped away at the Pigs lead the rest of the way until Bonifacio ended it in the ninth.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)