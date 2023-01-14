ITHACA, N.Y. - Sixth-ranked Cornell picked up a technical fall and a major decision to edge No. 20 Lehigh 18-15 on Saturday at the Friedman Center.
The Mountain Hawks (4-6) split the ten bouts with the Big Red but the bonus points put the Big Red over the top in the final score.
Connor McGonagle (133), Malyke Hines (141), Tate Samuelson (184), Michael Beard (197) and Nathan Taylor (285) all won for Lehigh.
The Mountain Hawks will visit Binghamton for a dual meet on Sunday.
No. 6 Cornell 18, No. 20 Lehigh 15
141 – Malyke Hines (Lehigh) dec. Vince Cornella (Cornell) 4-2
149 – Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) tech fall Drew Munch (Lehigh) 16-1, 5:03
157 – Cole Handlovic (Cornell) dec. Max Brignola (Lehigh) 2-0
165 – Julian Ramirez (Cornell) major dec. Luca Frinzi (Lehigh) 13-2
174 – Chris Foca (Cornell) dec. Jake Logan (Lehigh) 9-5
184 – Tate Samuelson (Lehigh) dec. Ethan Hatcher (Cornell) 6-1
197 – Michael Beard (Lehigh) dec. Jacob Cardenas (Cornell) 6-2
285 – Nathan Taylor (Lehigh) dec. Brendan Furman (Cornell) 9-3
125 – Brett Ungar (Cornell) dec. Jaret Lane (Lehigh) 3-1 sv
133 – Connor McGonagle (Lehigh) dec. Ethan Fernandez (Cornell) 4-0