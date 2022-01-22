EASTON, Pa. - The Bethlehem Catholic wrestling team remained unbeaten in dual meets after emerging from a trip to Notre Dame with a 30-18 victory.
The Golden Hawks (6-0) won five of the first seven weight classes and picked up bonus points along the way on the strength of pins by Cole Campbell (113), Dante Frinzi (126) and Tyler Kasak (138).
The Crusaders (5-2) bounced back with three straight decisions to close the deficit to 24-15. Bethlehem Catholic earned wins in two of the final three weight classes, including a pair of sudden victories at 189 and 285.
Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday with Bethlehem Catholic traveling to the Southern Columbia Scuffle Duals and Notre Dame visiting Wilson.