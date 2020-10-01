BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Two strong games to start the football season has Daniel Boone feeling confident and trusting in each other heading into their third contest this fall. Next up for the Blazers is a battle with Berks Catholic at the Forino Sports Complex.
Heading into the contest, Daniel Boone leads the Berks 1 standings. This is the first year where the Saints and Blazers are divisional opponents.
Boone is feeling confident, but knows they need to be at their best if they want to emerge victorious this week.