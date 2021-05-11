BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Daniel Boone defeated Twin Valley 9-8 in a Berks softball battle on Tuesday. The loss is the first of the season for the Raiders.
Both teams are leaders in their division with Boone taking the top spot in Berks I and Twin Valley leading the way in Berks II.
Twin Valley led 6-4 in the fifth frame, but a grand slam by Daniel Boone's Amber Williams gave the Blazers an 8-6 lead. Twin Valley tied the game in the top of the sixth inning, but Daniel Boone scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win.