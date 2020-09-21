The first Triple Hot Play of the Week winner is from Daniel Boone. The game-winning trick play for the Blazers this past Friday night won the online vote this past weekend to earn the season-opening honors.
Kristian Hornberger's pass to Carter Speyerer on the two-point conversion won 70% of the vote in the online poll. It also gave the Blazers the 43-42 win over Twin Valley.
Voting for the Triple Hot Play of the Week happens every weekend, starting after The Big Ticket on Friday night and ends at 2 p.m. on Monday.