Bossart, Reading walk it off in sweep of Portland

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 11:10 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - Reading wrapped up a four-game sweep of the visiting Portland Sea Dogs with a walk-off win on Sunday night, 3-2.

Austin Bossart provided all the offense for the Fightin Phils, he started with an RBI single in the fifth inning then walked it off with a two-run home run in the ninth. 

Getting the start, but no decision, was Bailey Falter. Falter went seven innings, allowing only four hits, two runs, and striking out eight. 

Reading will next welcome New Hampshire to Baseballtown for a three game series beginning Monday night. 

