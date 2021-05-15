BOSTON - Boston University defeated Lehigh 9-2 on Saturday in the Patriot League softball championship series. The loss ended the Mountain Hawks' bid for a league crown and their 2021 season.
Lehigh ended the year with an 18-16 mark. It was the fourth straight tournament where Lehigh played in the championship round.
The Terriers jumped out to a 7-0 lead over Lehigh which proved to be too big of an advantage for the Mountain Hawks to come back from. Boston U scored twice in the first frame and then five more runs in the third inning.
Boston University moved to 36-2 with the win on Saturday, which was its 18th consecutive victory.