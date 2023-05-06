BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Patriot League softball juggernaut Boston University swept a doubleheader over Lehigh on Sunday at Leadership Park to secure the top seed in the upcoming league tournament.
The Terriers have won 28 straight games - including all 17 Patriot League contests. That trend continued with a 5-1 win over the Mountain Hawks in the opener followed by a 9-2 outcome in the second game. Brooke Cannon had a pair of hits for the hosts in the first game and Lily Owens delivered a two-run home run in the nightcap.
The loss snapped Lehigh's seven-game win streak as the two teams meet again on Sunday in the final game of the regular season. The Terriers will host the Patriot League Tournament beginning on Thursday with the Mountain Hawks earning the second seed in the four-team field.