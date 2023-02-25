BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Powerful Boston University snapped the Lehigh women's four-game winning streak with a 78-65 victory on Saturday at Stabler Arena.
The Terriers won their 22nd game overall and 17th straight contest as the continue to steamroll towards a perfect record in the Patriot League regular season. Caitlin Weimar was one of five BU players in double figures and finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
Weimar was nearly matched by Mountain Hawks senior Frannie Hottinger, who had 24 points and 11 boards. Lehigh has a one-game lead for third place in the Patriot League standings over Army West Point and close out the regular season against the Black Knights on Wednesday night at Christl Arena.