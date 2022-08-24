ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It didn't take long for Bryce Harper to get into a groove.
The stands were packed at Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday as fans welcomed the Phillies outfielder to Allentown.
Harper started his rehab assignment with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as he recovers from a broken thumb he suffered in June.
In the first inning Tuesday, Harper launched the ball to right field for a solo home run.
That got the fans fired up, including the lucky man who came away with that ball.
"I just stood here, turned around, it hit that sign right up there, bounced right in my hand. I didn't even move," said Chris Beaver. "I'm like 'you got to be kidding me.'"
Harper would go on to hit a three-run homer later in the game.
The IronPigs beat the Gwinett Stripers 10-5.
Harper is expected to play with the 'Pigs through Saturday.