Boyertown approves girls wrestling program

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The newest girls wrestling program in the area has been approved. Boyertown will be the second school in District I with a girls wrestling program.
The Bears becoming the 44th girls program in the state of Pennsylvania after school board approval on Wednesday.
With Boyertown joining the fray, this is another step in a positive direction for this side of the sport that continues to grow. The more teams that continue to emerge, the closer girls wrestling can get to becoming PIAA sanctioned.