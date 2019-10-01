BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown bested Owen J. Roberts 2-1 in overtime in a PAC boys' soccer game at Boyertown High School on Tuesday night. Matthew Kerr scored both goals for the Bears in the home win.
Boyertown beats Owen J. Roberts in overtime
Tyler Trumbauer
Web Producer
