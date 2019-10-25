BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown defeated Pennsbury 3-1 in a District 1-4A boys' soccer second round game at Boyertown High School on Thursday. The Bears led 2-1 at the half and tacked on one more goal in the second half to secure the lead.
Dimitri Randjelovic, Beckett Wenger, and Nick Willson all found the back of the net for Boyertown.
In other District 1 soccer games on Friday, the Boyertown girls' soccer team won as well as Abington, and Spring-Ford.
