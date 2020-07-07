Boyertown defeated Twin Valley 8-7 in the season opener for both teams in the newly-formed Berks Independent Baseball League. The game was called after six innings due to darkness.
The winning run scored via a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ethan Martin earned the walk, which allowed the go-ahead run to cross the plate.
Twin Valley held a 7-6 lead in the sixth after climbing out of a 6-4 deficit, but Boyertown battled back in the bottom half of the frame to secure the first win of the season.