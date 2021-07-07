Boyertown defeated Post 217 10-0 in a legion baseball playoff game on Wednesday evening.
Boyertown broke a scoreless tie in the fourth and took a 2-0 advantage. In the fifth frame, the top seed scored three more runs as they pulled away for the shutout win.
In other games, Shillington bested Twin Valley 5-0, NorChester defeated Reading 2-1, and West Lawn edged Daniel Boone 4-3.
In the Schuylkill-Berks League, Hamburg defeated Schuylkill Valley 5-2, Pine Grove shutout Muhlenberg 3-0, Southern Area beat Valley View 7-5, and Wyomissing rolled to a 12-0 win over Kutztown.