SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin wrestling tournament going on all day, Thursday. The early portion, everyone battling to get to the night bouts.
One of the strongest groups on the day, Boyertown, with four wrestlers making it to the final round.
Boyertown going head-to-head with Brandywine throughout much of the early portion. Gabe Coleman and Luke Heimbach notching wins over the Bullets to advance, they will be joined by Chance Babb and Gavin Sheridan in the finals.
The Bullets get one over the Bears at 132, Joshua Sterner getting the pin to advance to the finals.